LG will analyze the emotions of TV viewers to control the personalization of advertising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7202 views

LG will use AI to analyze the emotions of TV viewers and show ads that are most likely to interest them. The technology will determine the psychological factors of the audience.

LG will analyze the emotions of TV viewers to control the personalization of advertising

LG TVs' built-in advertising will become more personalized thanks to technology that analyzes the viewer's emotions. With this information, AI will group viewers into different categories and select advertisements to show that they will respond to the most.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Arstechnica.

LG plans to include the AI technology of its partner ZenVision in its television software to interpret the psychological factors that affect the viewer: personal interests, character traits and lifestyle.

Soon, the brand's TVs will use such an AI model to select advertisements that are more in line with the emotions of viewers, and accordingly, have a greater impact on them.

It is expected that the technology will be able to interpret the types of emotions displayed in the content that viewers choose for themselves, using publicly available information about the script and plot of the show or movie. It will also be able to analyze the behavior of viewers.

As part of a new partnership between LG and ZenVision, the latter will be able to use data collected by LG from automatic content recognition software in TVs.

With all this information, ZenVision will group LG viewers into well-defined market segments: "goal-oriented achievements", "social connections" or "emotionally engaged planners.

- said a representative of LG.

Other potential categories are "digital technology adopters", "wellness seekers", "positive impact and environment" and "money matters".

This type of targeted advertising should provide advertisers with deeper information about TV viewers than demographics or even contextual advertising (which shows ads based on what the viewer is watching) using psychographic data.

They will allow advertisers to target people based on so-called psychological factors, such as personal beliefs, values and attitudes.

The technology will be used to show ads on the home screens of LG smart TVs, on free ad-supported TV channels (FAST) and elsewhere in webOS

- reports StreamTV Insider.

The partnership comes at a time when TV OS operators are looking for new ways to use smart TVs to grow their own advertising business and encourage people to use TVs to buy things.

Thanks to their ability to track the behavior of TV viewers, including what they watch and search for on their TVs, smart TVs are becoming a new platform for advertisers.

As noted in the LG message, televisions represent "one of the fastest growing advertising segments in the US, and is expected to reach more than $40 billion by 2027, compared to $24.6 billion in 2023."

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Technologies
United States
Google
