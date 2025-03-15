Let the court deliver the verdict: Zelenskyy commented on the case regarding the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko
Kyiv • UNN
The President stated that he does not appoint courts, and the verdict in the case of the head of the AMCU should be delivered by the court. NABU and SAP suspect Kyrylenko of illegal enrichment and declaring false information
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the release on bail of UAH 30 million of the head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is accused of illegal enrichment, noting that he does not appoint courts and stressed that the court should pass a verdict and the person should be held accountable, UNN reports.
All over the world, people are accused and have the right to defend themselves in court, Ukraine is no exception, or do you want to turn Ukraine into Russia, when people are accused and people do not have the opportunity to defend themselves. I do not appoint or dismiss courts. If there is a criminal case, let him be accused, let the court pass a verdict and the person be held accountable
Addition
The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, is suspected of illegal enrichment of more than 56 million hryvnias. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, he became the owner of 21 real estate properties and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights to his wife's relatives.
The High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to extend until 14 April the term of office imposed on the head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko.