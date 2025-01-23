ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lesya Nikitiuk leaves the show “Who's on top”: what happened

Lesya Nikitiuk leaves the show “Who's on top”: what happened

Kyiv  •  UNN

TV presenter Lesya Nikitiuk said that the current season of “Who's on top” will be her last. She thanked the viewers for their support and shared her memories with Serhiy Prytula.

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikitiuk announced the last season of the show “Who's on top” with her participation, reports UNN.

“This is my last season in this project. I am infinitely grateful to the viewers for your support, to the team for their inspiration, and to the format for these incredible years,” Lesya Nikitiuk wrote under her video backstage from the show.

The star posted a series of stories on Instagram, where she recalled touching moments with former host Serhiy Prytula.

“No, no. I'm not tired of TV, it's my favorite job. It's just that everything changes, the people around you change, you change, your goals and desires change,” she added.

Earlier, actress Ksenia Mishina resigned from the TET TV channel, where she hosted the famous show I Love Ukraine.

The network speculated that Lesya Nikitiuk might host the show. 

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikitiuk has been proposed to.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

