Lesya Nikitiuk leaves the show “Who's on top”: what happened

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikitiuk announced the last season of the show “Who's on top” with her participation, reports UNN.

“This is my last season in this project. I am infinitely grateful to the viewers for your support, to the team for their inspiration, and to the format for these incredible years,” Lesya Nikitiuk wrote under her video backstage from the show.

The star posted a series of stories on Instagram, where she recalled touching moments with former host Serhiy Prytula.

“No, no. I'm not tired of TV, it's my favorite job. It's just that everything changes, the people around you change, you change, your goals and desires change,” she added.

Add

Earlier, actress Ksenia Mishina resigned from the TET TV channel, where she hosted the famous show I Love Ukraine.

The network speculated that Lesya Nikitiuk might host the show.

Recall

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikitiuk has been proposed to.