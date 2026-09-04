LEGO unveiled a set dedicated to the PlayStation 1

Sony and LEGO have officially unveiled a set dedicated to the PlayStation 1 console, consisting of nearly 2,000 pieces. The building set will allow fans to assemble a replica of Sony’s first console along with a controller, as well as two miniature dioramas inspired by Ape Escape and Gran Turismo. This is reported by LEGO’s press service, according to UNN.

Details

The LEGO Group invites fans to press the "Start" button and embark on a journey into the past with the LEGO PlayStation building set. This grand set of 1,911 pieces pays tribute to the console that changed the face of the gaming industry. It recreates the recognizable gray silhouette of the original PlayStation console along with its first revolutionary controller - the statement says.

It is noted that the premium display model, created for "adult builders," honors the console that helped shape an entire generation of gamers.

Fans can assemble a detailed replica of the iconic console at nearly a 1:1 scale, measuring more than 6 cm in height, 26 cm in width, and 19 cm in depth.

From connecting the brick-built controller to the console to pressing the tactile, functional "Open" and "Power" buttons, every detail was designed to recreate the ritual and excitement of playing games in the 1990s on the original PlayStation console.

Model-building enthusiasts can create a mini track from Gran Turismo (released in 1997) with tiny cars ready to race, as well as a scene from Ape Escape (released in 1999) featuring an iconic red or blue monkey helmet. These dioramas can be hidden inside the console or pulled out for display next to your gaming system.

The building set will be available for purchase starting October 4 for $179.99 at LEGO stores and selected retailers.

Reminder

LEGO announced an official set recreating the classic Nintendo Game Boy handheld console.