Exclusive
11:42 AM • 3398 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 7858 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 15401 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 24807 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 31276 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 59934 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 47748 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38244 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 35285 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 74571 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Legendary Ukrainian opera singer Lyudmyla Yurchenko has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

People's Artist of Ukraine Lyudmyla Yurchenko passed away on February 15 at the age of 84. She left a significant mark on the history of Ukrainian vocal art.

Legendary Ukrainian opera singer Lyudmyla Yurchenko has died

Outstanding Ukrainian opera singer, People's Artist of Ukraine Lyudmyla Yurchenko died on February 15 at the age of 84. This was reported by the Taras Shevchenko National Opera of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The theater noted that the artist left a significant mark not only in the history of the country's main opera stage, but also in the development of Ukrainian vocal art in general. Colleagues and students remember her as a performer with a unique mezzo-soprano, who inspired with her talent and dedication to the profession. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

"Her work will remain a bright page not only in the history of the Taras Shevchenko National Opera of Ukraine, but also in all Ukrainian vocal art... The memory of Lyudmyla Yurchenko will be preserved by everyone who had the good fortune to work with her, learn from her, listen to her unique mezzo-soprano... Eternal and bright memory. Deepest condolences to her family and friends," the statement said.

Addition

Lyudmyla Yurchenko was a graduate of the Kyiv Conservatory. From 1969 to 2011, she performed on the stage of the National Opera of Ukraine, where she performed dozens of leading roles. After completing her stage career, she devoted herself to pedagogical activities, working at the National Music Academy of Ukraine and passing on her experience to the younger generation of singers.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCulture
