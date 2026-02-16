Legendary Ukrainian opera singer Lyudmyla Yurchenko has died

Outstanding Ukrainian opera singer, People's Artist of Ukraine Lyudmyla Yurchenko died on February 15 at the age of 84. This was reported by the Taras Shevchenko National Opera of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The theater noted that the artist left a significant mark not only in the history of the country's main opera stage, but also in the development of Ukrainian vocal art in general. Colleagues and students remember her as a performer with a unique mezzo-soprano, who inspired with her talent and dedication to the profession. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

"Her work will remain a bright page not only in the history of the Taras Shevchenko National Opera of Ukraine, but also in all Ukrainian vocal art... The memory of Lyudmyla Yurchenko will be preserved by everyone who had the good fortune to work with her, learn from her, listen to her unique mezzo-soprano... Eternal and bright memory. Deepest condolences to her family and friends," the statement said.

Addition

Lyudmyla Yurchenko was a graduate of the Kyiv Conservatory. From 1969 to 2011, she performed on the stage of the National Opera of Ukraine, where she performed dozens of leading roles. After completing her stage career, she devoted herself to pedagogical activities, working at the National Music Academy of Ukraine and passing on her experience to the younger generation of singers.

