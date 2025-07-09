Legendary composer, Hero of Ukraine Ihor Poklad has died

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:59 AM • 1999 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 24838 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 67245 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 77722 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 95630 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 99512 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 142835 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163692 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81164 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62010 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
56%
743mm
Popular news
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMAJuly 8, 08:41 PM • 36356 views
State Ethnic Policy revealed signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the ROCJuly 8, 08:57 PM • 22481 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian dronesJuly 8, 09:30 PM • 46941 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 38827 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted01:16 AM • 4993 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 24855 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 67263 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 142850 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 117129 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163705 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 184386 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 369903 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 204040 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 316584 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 335185 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

Legendary composer, Hero of Ukraine Ihor Poklad has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 863 views

Ukrainian composer, Hero of Ukraine Ihor Poklad died at the age of 84. He was a laureate of the Shevchenko Prize and a People's Artist of Ukraine.

Legendary composer, Hero of Ukraine Ihor Poklad has died

Composer, Hero of Ukraine Ihor Poklad died in Ukraine. This was reported by his wife Svitlana Poklad on Wednesday, July 9, according to UNN.

That's it. I loved, I love, and I will always love. Please pray for Ihor Dmytrovych, for his immortal soul.

- the post says.

He died at the age of 84.

Reference

Ihor Poklad is a Ukrainian composer and opera master, laureate of the Shevchenko Prize (1986), People's Artist of Ukraine (1997). In 2021, he was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine, and in 2024 - National Legend of Ukraine.

Among the songs he wrote are "Two Wings," "Magic Violin," "Beloved," "Wild Geese," "Quiet Water," and others.

In 2014, Poklad underwent several complex operations. In 2022, he survived the Russian occupation of the town of Vorzel in the Kyiv region, where he and his wife lived in a basement for weeks. He was later evacuated along with other residents of the town.

Recall

Ukrainian actress Tetiana Sheliha, known for her roles in the TV series "When We Are Home" and "Five Minutes to the Metro," died at the age of 76. Her daughter Anastasia Savytska-Sheliha announced the death of her mother, who had been in critical condition recently.

Julian McMahon, star of "Charmed" and Doctor Doom, died after a long battle with cancer05.07.25, 01:52 • 8155 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyCulture
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9