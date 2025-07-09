Legendary composer, Hero of Ukraine Ihor Poklad has died

Composer, Hero of Ukraine Ihor Poklad died in Ukraine. This was reported by his wife Svitlana Poklad on Wednesday, July 9, according to UNN.

That's it. I loved, I love, and I will always love. Please pray for Ihor Dmytrovych, for his immortal soul. - the post says.

He died at the age of 84.

Reference

Ihor Poklad is a Ukrainian composer and opera master, laureate of the Shevchenko Prize (1986), People's Artist of Ukraine (1997). In 2021, he was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine, and in 2024 - National Legend of Ukraine.

Among the songs he wrote are "Two Wings," "Magic Violin," "Beloved," "Wild Geese," "Quiet Water," and others.

In 2014, Poklad underwent several complex operations. In 2022, he survived the Russian occupation of the town of Vorzel in the Kyiv region, where he and his wife lived in a basement for weeks. He was later evacuated along with other residents of the town.

Recall

Ukrainian actress Tetiana Sheliha, known for her roles in the TV series "When We Are Home" and "Five Minutes to the Metro," died at the age of 76. Her daughter Anastasia Savytska-Sheliha announced the death of her mother, who had been in critical condition recently.

Julian McMahon, star of "Charmed" and Doctor Doom, died after a long battle with cancer