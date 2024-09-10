Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at the age of 93

Actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

His agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed that Jones died at his home in the Hudson Valley area of New York City. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter, left an indelible mark on the world of theater and film. He was the voice of such iconic characters as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King. His career, which began in 1965 when he became one of the first African-American actors to star in the daytime drama As the World Turns, has included numerous awards, such as two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, two Tony Awards, a Grammy, a National Medal of Arts and a Kennedy Center Honors. In 2022, the Broadway theater was renamed in his honor.

Despite his advanced age, Jones continued to work until recently. In 2015, he amazed everyone by coming to the rehearsals of the Broadway play The Gin Game with elaborate comments and notes.

