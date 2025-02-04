Left a boy without medical care and hid his body in a freezer after his death: a couple in Odesa were served with a notice of suspicion

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33922 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70846 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103383 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106691 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124914 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102583 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130573 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103825 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96524 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113424 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29897 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107886 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 33922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124914 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130573 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163313 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153341 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4261 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10973 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113425 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138828 views
Actual
Left a boy without medical care and hid his body in a freezer after his death: a couple in Odesa were served with a notice of suspicion

Left a boy without medical care and hid his body in a freezer after his death: a couple in Odesa were served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53957 views

An 18-year-old mother and her 44-year-old partner failed to provide medical care to a one-year-old boy with burns, which led to his death. After the child's death, the couple hid the body in a freezer.

In Odesa, a woman and her partner were notified of suspicion because they left a child without medical care and hid the body in a freezer after her death. This was reported by the main department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

The boy suffered thermal burns to several parts of his body, after which he lost consciousness and had respiratory problems, but neither his mother nor his partner sought medical help, leaving the baby in a helpless and life-threatening condition, which led to his death

- law enforcement officials said.

Investigators and forensic experts from the Odesa Oblast Police Department, along with a mobile DNA laboratory, worked at the scene. They seized material evidence and sent the child's body for forensic examination to determine the final cause of death.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed them in a temporary detention center. Investigators served them notices of suspicion under the following articles:

  • ч. 3 of Art. 135 of the CCU - leaving a young child in danger, which caused his or her death.
    • Art. 166 of the Criminal Code - malicious failure to fulfill parental responsibilities (applies to the mother).
      • ч. 1 of Art. 297 of the CCU - desecration of the body of the deceased (applies to a cohabitant).

        At the request of the investigators, the court imposed on the suspects a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for 60 days without bail.

        In the course of the investigation, the results of forensic examinations will be used to give a legal qualification to all the actions of the man and woman. The investigation is ongoing under the procedural supervision of the Suvorov District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa.

        It is also reported that the girl, who was also brought up in this family, was taken away and placed in a medical facility where she is being examined. The issue of depriving the mother of parental rights and the child's place of residence will be decided in the future.

        Addendum [1

        According to the information, a few days ago, the body of a boy aged 1 year and 3 months was found in a freezer in an apartment in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa, where the baby lived with his sister, who was a year older, his 18-year-old mother and her 44-year-old, repeatedly convicted partner.

        Investigators found that in January, due to the mother's negligence, the boy received thermal burns to several parts of his body.

        Parents found who left a baby in a bag near Kyiv at the beginning of the year: what they face04.02.25, 15:34 • 38674 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        odesaOdesa

        Contact us about advertising