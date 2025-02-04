Left a boy without medical care and hid his body in a freezer after his death: a couple in Odesa were served with a notice of suspicion

In Odesa, a woman and her partner were notified of suspicion because they left a child without medical care and hid the body in a freezer after her death. This was reported by the main department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

The boy suffered thermal burns to several parts of his body, after which he lost consciousness and had respiratory problems, but neither his mother nor his partner sought medical help, leaving the baby in a helpless and life-threatening condition, which led to his death - law enforcement officials said.

Investigators and forensic experts from the Odesa Oblast Police Department, along with a mobile DNA laboratory, worked at the scene. They seized material evidence and sent the child's body for forensic examination to determine the final cause of death.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed them in a temporary detention center. Investigators served them notices of suspicion under the following articles:

ч. 3 of Art. 135 of the CCU - leaving a young child in danger, which caused his or her death.

Art. 166 of the Criminal Code - malicious failure to fulfill parental responsibilities (applies to the mother).

ч. 1 of Art. 297 of the CCU - desecration of the body of the deceased (applies to a cohabitant).

At the request of the investigators, the court imposed on the suspects a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for 60 days without bail.

In the course of the investigation, the results of forensic examinations will be used to give a legal qualification to all the actions of the man and woman. The investigation is ongoing under the procedural supervision of the Suvorov District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa.

It is also reported that the girl, who was also brought up in this family, was taken away and placed in a medical facility where she is being examined. The issue of depriving the mother of parental rights and the child's place of residence will be decided in the future.

According to the information, a few days ago, the body of a boy aged 1 year and 3 months was found in a freezer in an apartment in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa, where the baby lived with his sister, who was a year older, his 18-year-old mother and her 44-year-old, repeatedly convicted partner.

Investigators found that in January, due to the mother's negligence, the boy received thermal burns to several parts of his body.

