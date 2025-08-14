$41.430.02
Lebanese President told Iranians: no group in the country has the right to carry weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Joseph Aoun emphasized the disarmament of Hezbollah. Iranian representative Ali Larijani stated that he respects the decision of the Lebanese government.

Lebanese President told Iranians: no group in the country has the right to carry weapons

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, during a meeting with senior Iranian representative Ali Larijani, emphasized that no group in the country has the right to possess weapons or rely on foreign support. The statement came amid the government's course to disarm Iranian-backed Hezbollah. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Lebanon has officially confirmed its intention to restrict the activities of armed groups, including the Iranian-backed Hezbollah. On Wednesday, President Joseph Aoun, at a meeting with Iranian National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, stated that no organizations in the country are allowed to have their own arsenal.

The meeting took place after the Lebanese government approved a roadmap for disarming Hezbollah, proposed by the United States. Aoun emphasized that Lebanon is ready to cooperate with Tehran, but exclusively within the framework of national sovereignty and mutual respect.

In response, Larijani stated that the Islamic Republic does not interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs but supports "resistance" – a term he used to refer to the Shiite group Hezbollah.

We respect any decision made by the Lebanese government after consultation with the resistance

- he said after talks with Hezbollah's ally, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Iranian representatives have sharply criticized the Lebanese government's initiative in recent days. Supreme Leader's advisor Ali Akbar Velayati questioned the country's security without Hezbollah, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi openly declared support for any decisions made by this group.

The US conveyed the disarmament plan through its envoy Tom Barrack, emphasizing the need to eliminate Hezbollah's military potential, especially after the 2024 war with Israel, which resulted in significant losses among its command.

Despite external pressure, Hezbollah refuses to lay down its arms, maintaining its influence in Lebanese politics and security.

Recall

The leader of the Lebanese radical group Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, rejected demands for disarmament, claiming that it serves Israel's interests. The US insists on disarming the group to resume negotiations on ending Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

