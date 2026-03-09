Lebanese President calls for ceasefire talks with Israel, promises to disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon calls for direct negotiations with Israel and an immediate ceasefire to "stop all Israeli aggressions on land, air, and sea against Lebanon," said the country's president, Joseph Aoun, on Monday. CNN reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also called for additional logistical support for the country's armed forces to strengthen their ability to disarm the Hezbollah militant group.

And at the same time, Lebanon and Israel (should) begin direct negotiations under international patronage to implement the aforementioned plan - Aoun's statement reads.

Referring to Hezbollah's initial rocket attacks, the Lebanese administration added: "Those who launched the rockets wanted to provoke Lebanon's collapse, plunging the country into chaos and attacks, even if it leads to the destruction of dozens of our villages and the death of hundreds of thousands of our people — all for the calculations of the Iranian regime."

These comments were among the strongest and most extensive accusations against Hezbollah by a Lebanese leader.

Addition

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least 394 people have died since Israeli strikes on the country began this week. Israel states that it is conducting strikes on its northern neighbor to eliminate Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran.

