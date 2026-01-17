Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entails

In Ukraine, law №4609-IX, which strengthens security measures in schools, has come into force. The document, in particular, introduces rules for staying on the territory and in the premises of institutions and establishes stricter requirements for employees. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

Details

Secondary education institutions must install panic buttons, thanks to which employees will be able to promptly call law enforcement officers in case of a threat.

The law requires that the school territory be fenced or its boundaries clearly defined on the ground.

In addition, access to the institution is restricted for people who:

are in a state of alcoholic or drug intoxication;

have dangerous objects or substances with them;

come with animals, with the exception of guide dogs used by people with disabilities.

The document also strengthens the requirements for persons working in schools or involved in the educational process. It is forbidden to employ people who:

have an unexpunged or unremoved criminal record;

have been found guilty of crimes against sexual freedom or integrity;

have been held accountable for domestic violence, bullying, or failure to fulfill parental duties.

the strengthening of security measures in state and communal schools is financed by their founder. Parents' or students' funds should not be involved in the implementation of the law's provisions.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a list of dangerous objects and substances that are prohibited on the territory and in the premises of Ukrainian schools. The list includes weapons, explosives, drugs, alcohol, and other dangerous items.