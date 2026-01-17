Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entails

$43.180.08
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 4066 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
09:19 AM • 10435 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 21464 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 32359 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 31110 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 42144 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 26998 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 41797 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35028 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackout
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and Microsoft
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 42143 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for Tymoshenko
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Village
Zaporizhzhia
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Pantsir missile system

Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Law No. 4609-IX, which strengthens security measures in schools by introducing panic buttons and restricting access, has come into force in Ukraine. The document also establishes stricter requirements for educational institution employees.

Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entails

In Ukraine, law №4609-IX, which strengthens security measures in schools, has come into force. The document, in particular, introduces rules for staying on the territory and in the premises of institutions and establishes stricter requirements for employees. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

Details

Secondary education institutions must install panic buttons, thanks to which employees will be able to promptly call law enforcement officers in case of a threat.

The law requires that the school territory be fenced or its boundaries clearly defined on the ground. 

In addition, access to the institution is restricted for people who:

  • are in a state of alcoholic or drug intoxication;
    • have dangerous objects or substances with them;
      • come with animals, with the exception of guide dogs used by people with disabilities.

        The document also strengthens the requirements for persons working in schools or involved in the educational process. It is forbidden to employ people who:

        • have an unexpunged or unremoved criminal record;
          • have been found guilty of crimes against sexual freedom or integrity;
            • have been held accountable for domestic violence, bullying, or failure to fulfill parental duties.
              • the strengthening of security measures in state and communal schools is financed by their founder. Parents' or students' funds should not be involved in the implementation of the law's provisions.

                Recall

                The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a list of dangerous objects and substances that are prohibited on the territory and in the premises of Ukrainian schools. The list includes weapons, explosives, drugs, alcohol, and other dangerous items.

                Olga Rozgon

                SocietyEducation
                Animals
                State budget
                Verkhovna Rada
                Ukraine