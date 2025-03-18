Law on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad: Leshchenko explained its purpose
Kyiv • UNN
Serhiy Leshchenko explained that the law allows the military to visit partner countries to receive equipment, but does not provide for participation in hostilities on the territory of other states.
Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, explained the content of the law signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which allows sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad during martial law.
He said this on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, reports UNN.
Details
Leshchenko stressed that this law has no hidden meaning and does not concern the participation of Ukrainian troops in hostilities on the territory of other countries.
There is no hidden meaning behind this law. This is a law that does not concern the participation of Ukrainian troops in hostilities on the territory of the Kursk region or anything like that. This law is for the military to be able to visit the territory of a country that is our partner, to take military equipment there, if necessary. For example, we have ships manufactured in some partner countries, which require our military to have the appropriate legal framework in order to seize them. That is, there is no intrigue here, it concerns exactly the direction - not involvement in combat operations, but direction, in order to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability
But this is not participation in the war on the territory of third countries, it is a technical, rather, law. Moreover, this law went through the President's veto precisely because it was necessary to remove this ambiguity as to whether it concerns or does not concern the Kursk operation, the protection of the preservation of territorial integrity by conducting hostilities on the territory of other countries
Let us remind you
On January 15, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad during martial law. The document allows sending troops for training, receiving equipment and deterring aggression. And on March 17, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law.