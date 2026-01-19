Law enforcement officers to be tried in Kyiv for beating a man near Holosiivskyi TCC

$43.180.08
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 3852 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 16036 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 18968 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 13100 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 19418 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 28493 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 39089 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 59886 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 47971 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 79074 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISWJanuary 19, 04:31 AM • 21025 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 13782 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 15157 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 32563 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM • 16583 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 63034 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 101523 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 15204 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 13805 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 25722 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 38123 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 34506 views
Law enforcement officers to be tried in Kyiv for beating a man near Holosiivskyi TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Two law enforcement officers, dismissed from service, will be tried in Kyiv for beating a man near the Holosiivskyi RTCC. They inflicted numerous blows to the head, resulting in multiple bodily injuries.

Law enforcement officers to be tried in Kyiv for beating a man near Holosiivskyi TCC

In Kyiv, an indictment has been sent to court against two law enforcement officers accused of beating a man near the Holosiivskyi District TCC and SP. Both defendants have already been dismissed from service. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, during the detention of the man, law enforcement officers used excessive force against him and inflicted numerous blows to his head. As a result of the beating, the victim sustained multiple bodily injuries.

- the report says.

At the same time, it was established that the conflict arose after the detainee sprayed pepper spray in the cabin of the service car. The SBI emphasizes that even under such circumstances, the use of brutal violence by law enforcement officers is unacceptable.

The two defendants are charged with exceeding power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, accompanied by violence, under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years.

Both law enforcement officers have already been dismissed from service. The procedural guidance in the case was carried out by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Kidnapped a man and demanded $6,000: TCC military personnel detained in Odesa16.01.26, 17:18 • 4211 views

Olga Rozgon

Kyiv