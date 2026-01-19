Law enforcement officers to be tried in Kyiv for beating a man near Holosiivskyi TCC

In Kyiv, an indictment has been sent to court against two law enforcement officers accused of beating a man near the Holosiivskyi District TCC and SP. Both defendants have already been dismissed from service. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, during the detention of the man, law enforcement officers used excessive force against him and inflicted numerous blows to his head. As a result of the beating, the victim sustained multiple bodily injuries. - the report says.

At the same time, it was established that the conflict arose after the detainee sprayed pepper spray in the cabin of the service car. The SBI emphasizes that even under such circumstances, the use of brutal violence by law enforcement officers is unacceptable.

The two defendants are charged with exceeding power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, accompanied by violence, under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years.

Both law enforcement officers have already been dismissed from service. The procedural guidance in the case was carried out by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

