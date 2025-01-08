ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Law enforcement officers came to Lviv City Council: what is known

Law enforcement officers came to Lviv City Council: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the Lviv City Council, law enforcement officers seized documents regarding one of the solid waste carriers.

Law enforcement officers came to the Lviv City Council today to seize documents, the Lviv City Council reported on Wednesday in social networks, UNN reports.

Details

"Security forces are conducting searches on the third floor of the City Hall on Rynok Square. Eyewitnesses say that the office of Orest Tymchyshyn, Director of the Department of Housing and Infrastructure of the Lviv City Council, is being searched. The reason is possible abuses in the field of solid waste removal," Oleh Radyk, an adviser to the head of the Lviv RMA, first wrote on Facebook.

The city council clarified that it was the seizure of documents.

"According to the Department of Housing and Infrastructure of the Lviv City Council, on January 8, National Police officers seized some documents related to one of the solid waste carriers in Lviv. The employees provided the necessary documents and are fully cooperating with the investigation," the city council said in a statement.

Reportedly, "the department is now working as usual.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

