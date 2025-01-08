Law enforcement officers came to Lviv City Council: what is known

Law enforcement officers came to the Lviv City Council today to seize documents, the Lviv City Council reported on Wednesday in social networks, UNN reports.

Details

"Security forces are conducting searches on the third floor of the City Hall on Rynok Square. Eyewitnesses say that the office of Orest Tymchyshyn, Director of the Department of Housing and Infrastructure of the Lviv City Council, is being searched. The reason is possible abuses in the field of solid waste removal," Oleh Radyk, an adviser to the head of the Lviv RMA, first wrote on Facebook.

The city council clarified that it was the seizure of documents.

"According to the Department of Housing and Infrastructure of the Lviv City Council, on January 8, National Police officers seized some documents related to one of the solid waste carriers in Lviv. The employees provided the necessary documents and are fully cooperating with the investigation," the city council said in a statement.

Reportedly, "the department is now working as usual.

Police conduct searches in Kyivmisksvitlo: what is known