Law enforcement officer suspected of spying for Russia detained in Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, an employee of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime was detained on suspicion of spying for Russia. This was reported by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria Zhivko Kotsev, BNT reports UNN.

Unfortunately, this is an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who was under surveillance. I can confirm that this is a case of espionage. I will refrain from further comments - Kotsev said.

It is noted that the officer's actions were monitored for several months. Later, other detainees may appear in the case, Kotsev said.

According to NOVA , the detained law enforcement officer was passing official information to a Russian citizen. This is a former diplomat at the Russian Embassy in Sofia, who was declared persona non grata by Bulgaria.