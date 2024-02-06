ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Law enforcement officer suspected of spying for Russia detained in Bulgaria

Law enforcement officer suspected of spying for Russia detained in Bulgaria

Kyiv  •  UNN

A Bulgarian law enforcement officer was detained on suspicion of espionage by passing official information to a Russian citizen, allegedly a former diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Sofia.

In Bulgaria, an employee of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime was detained on suspicion of spying for Russia. This was reported by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria Zhivko Kotsev, BNT reports UNN

Unfortunately, this is an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who was under surveillance. I can confirm that this is a case of espionage. I will refrain from further comments

- Kotsev said.

It is noted that the officer's actions were monitored for several months.  Later, other detainees may appear in the case, Kotsev said. 

According to NOVA , the detained law enforcement officer was passing official information to a Russian citizen. This is a former diplomat at the Russian Embassy in Sofia, who was declared persona non grata by Bulgaria.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

