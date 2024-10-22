Law enforcement agencies have received their tasks: the OP answered whether the names of people with fake disabilities will be announced
Kyiv • UNN
The deputy head of the OP said that the issue of publishing the names of people who had illegally received disabilities belonged to law enforcement agencies. They have received the appropriate tasks and are ready for inspections.
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk, commenting on whether the public will hear the names of people who have illegally received disabilities, said that this is a question for law enforcement agencies, which have also received their tasks. She said this on the air of a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
When asked whether the public would hear the names of people who had illegally received disabilities and avoided further military service, Vereshchuk replied: "This is a question for law enforcement agencies. They have also received their assignments, are ready to go out with inspections, are ready to report, but I will not discuss it publicly at this time.
Addendum
Vereshchuk statedthat in Ukraine, due to the situation with the MSEC and false disabilities, there will be immediate and rapid checks for false diagnoses of all officials, starting with top officials.
According to SBU materials , 64 officials of the MSEC have already been suspected, and more than 4 thousand disability certificates have been canceled.
The Ministry of Health conducted inspections and canceled the conclusions on the establishment of disability of 74 persons liable for military service by the Khmelnytsky MSEC.