Laundering Russian money: the nominal owner of the online casino “PIN-UP” is detained

The nominal owner of the online casino "PIN-UP", which is suspected of laundering Russian money, has been detained and notified of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the PGO and the SBI.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this is the nominal owner of the PIN-UP online casino, Ihor Zotko.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the nominal owner of a well-known online casino was detained and served a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the UCP said in a statement.

The SBI notes that the nominal owner of a company operating in Ukraine under the brand name of PIN-UP online casino has been detained. The real owners of this commercial entity, which was licensed to organize online gambling, are Russians.

According to the investigation, the suspect contributed UAH 30 million to the authorized capital of a legal entity engaged in organizing online gambling, the origin of which has not been legally confirmed.

"It was established that the beneficial owners of the online casino, citizens of Russia, ensured the illegal operation of an online casino in Ukraine. Using a web resource, they, together with other persons, collected information about users - customers of the online casino website. They had personal data and information about the location of customers, including servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations," the PGO informs.

It is noted that the persons associated with online casinos operate in the territory of the so-called "lPR", which makes it possible to finance the power bloc, the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state.

The detainee stayed for a long time in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, where he communicated with Russian citizens - beneficial owners of online casinos.

"The issue of choosing a preventive measure against him is currently being decided," the prosecutor's office said.

Earlier, suspicions of aiding the aggressor state were served on the actual beneficial owners of the online casino, the director and the owner of the trademark and domain (Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutors, more than UAH 2.6 billion, which are on the accounts of the companies involved in organizing the activities of this online casino, were seized and transferred to the ARMA. The Asset Management Agency used the seized funds to purchase domestic government bonds "Military Bonds".

