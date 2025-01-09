Laundering Russian money: the nominal owner of the online casino “PIN-UP” is detained

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 16686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139064 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122849 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130838 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166288 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109845 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160316 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104330 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74344 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124769 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123241 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 69313 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83759 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139070 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160319 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177598 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123243 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124772 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132914 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150291 views
Laundering Russian money: the nominal owner of the online casino “PIN-UP” is detained

Laundering Russian money: the nominal owner of the online casino “PIN-UP” is detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22982 views

The nominal owner of the PIN-UP online casino, Ihor Zotko, was detained for aiding the aggressor state. It was established that the real owners were Russians who collected data on users and financed the LNR.

The nominal owner of the online casino "PIN-UP", which is suspected of laundering Russian money, has been detained and notified of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the PGO and the SBI.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this is the nominal owner of the PIN-UP online casino, Ihor Zotko.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the nominal owner of a well-known online casino was detained and served a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the UCP said in a statement.

The SBI notes that the nominal owner of a company operating in Ukraine under the brand name of PIN-UP online casino has been detained. The real owners of this commercial entity, which was licensed to organize online gambling, are Russians.

According to the investigation, the suspect contributed UAH 30 million to the authorized capital of a legal entity engaged in organizing online gambling, the origin of which has not been legally confirmed.

"It was established that the beneficial owners of the online casino, citizens of Russia, ensured the illegal operation of an online casino in Ukraine. Using a web resource, they, together with other persons, collected information about users - customers of the online casino website. They had personal data and information about the location of customers, including servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations," the PGO informs.

It is noted that the persons associated with online casinos operate in the territory of the so-called "lPR", which makes it possible to finance the power bloc, the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state.

The detainee stayed for a long time in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, where he communicated with Russian citizens - beneficial owners of online casinos.

"The issue of choosing a preventive measure against him is currently being decided," the prosecutor's office said.

Earlier, suspicions of aiding the aggressor state were served on the actual beneficial owners of the online casino, the director and the owner of the trademark and domain (Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutors, more than UAH 2.6 billion, which are on the accounts of the companies involved in organizing the activities of this online casino, were seized and transferred to the ARMA. The Asset Management Agency used the seized funds to purchase domestic government bonds "Military Bonds".

"Under the actual control of Russian citizens": the court confirmed the legality of the license revocation of the Russian online casino Pin-Up22.11.23, 18:25 • 14792 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
cyprusCyprus

