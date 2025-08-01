$41.710.05
Launches "Shaheds" at Ukraine: HUR publishes data of the commander of the Russian Armed Forces drone brigade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

HUR employees identified and published data of a representative of the separate drone aviation brigade GROM "Kaskad". The corresponding brigade launches "Shahed" type drones on the territory of Ukraine and strikes civilian and humanitarian infrastructure, terrorizing the civilian population.

Launches "Shaheds" at Ukraine: HUR publishes data of the commander of the Russian Armed Forces drone brigade

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, data on the commander of the Russian army brigade that launches "Shaheds" over Ukraine have been established. The war criminal is a representative of the GROM "Kaskad" unmanned aerial vehicle brigade.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine publishes data on the war criminal — the commander of the Russian army brigade that launches "Shaheds" over Ukraine.

- the post says.

According to the data announced by the Main Directorate of Intelligence:

The war criminal Ruslan Negrub was born on January 4, 1983.

Passport: series 9002 No. 447425, issued on April 17, 2003, by the Mozdokskiy RUVS of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. A graduate of the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation Engineering School.

Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Armed Forces Negrub Ruslan Nikolaevich — commander of the separate unmanned aerial vehicle brigade GROM "Kaskad" (military unit 35666-B, deployment point — Korenovsk, Krasnodar Krai).

As explained by the Main Directorate of Intelligence:

This brigade launches "Shahed"-type drones over the territory of Ukraine. The aggressor uses them to strike civilian and humanitarian infrastructure, terrorizing the civilian population.

- reports the press service of the department.

Recall

Russia is modernizing kamikaze drones, changing their color and guidance system, to overcome electronic warfare.

Earlier, Kyiv could have been attacked by jet "Shaheds".

Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat reported cases of Russia using jet drones that appear as cruise missiles.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it obtained further evidence of Russians abducting Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kyiv