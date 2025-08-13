Latvia will allocate funds for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine within the framework of a NATO initiative: the amount named

Latvia will allocate at least two million euros to support NATO's arms procurement mechanism for Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Evika Siliņa ("New Unity"), informs UNN with reference to the publication Liepajniekiem.lv.

Details

On Tuesday, August 12, after a government meeting, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced that the country is joining the new NATO mechanism (PURL - Priority Ukraine Requirements List) with a financial contribution of at least 2 million euros.

The amount of funding that Latvia will allocate to this initiative will still be clarified, but it will not be less than two million euros - said the Prime Minister.

This refers to supporting an initiative that provides for the centralized procurement of critically needed weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including air defense systems.

This step is consistent with US President Donald Trump's call through NATO to intensify aid to Ukraine, providing it with modern defense capabilities.

It is noted that the new NATO initiative, known as PURL (Priority Ukraine Request List), provides for the creation of a special Alliance account to which partner countries can transfer funds for the purchase of American weapons.

Last week, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden confirmed that they would finance a $500 million package of equipment and ammunition for Ukraine, to be purchased from the United States as part of NATO's new "Priority Ukraine Needs List" (PURL) initiative. - writes the publication.

Ukraine, in turn, will form a list of necessary weapons and transfer it directly to NATO, after which the Commander-in-Chief of the Alliance's Joint Armed Forces in Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich, will assess the availability of the necessary stocks in the United States and the possibilities of their supply.

Context

The US and NATO introduced the PURL mechanism to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine. The initiative is funded by European members of the Alliance and Canada, providing for regular aid packages worth about $500 million each.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs discussed the new PURL arms supply tool for Ukraine, which Latvia is ready to join.

