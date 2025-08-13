Latvia will allocate funds for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine within the framework of a NATO initiative: the amount named

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
05:43 PM • 9514 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 30125 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 28256 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 50465 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 32441 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 37252 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 101113 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 96964 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 95651 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 44805 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
63%
755mm
Popular news
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EUAugust 12, 02:20 PM • 25309 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 14618 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 14966 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 10392 views
In Kharkiv region, border guards captured a 19-year-old occupierVideo05:04 PM • 6522 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?05:43 PM • 9504 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 10490 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 30118 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 50459 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 101103 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideo06:19 PM • 1990 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 14706 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 87475 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 49674 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 206278 views
Actual
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160
Il-78
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Latvia will allocate funds for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine within the framework of a NATO initiative: the amount named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Latvia joins the NATO PURL mechanism, allocating at least 2 million euros for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine. This initiative provides for the centralized procurement of critically needed weapons, in particular air defense systems.

Latvia will allocate funds for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine within the framework of a NATO initiative: the amount named

Latvia will allocate at least two million euros to support NATO's arms procurement mechanism for Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Evika Siliņa ("New Unity"), informs UNN with reference to the publication Liepajniekiem.lv.

Details

On Tuesday, August 12, after a government meeting, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced that the country is joining the new NATO mechanism (PURL - Priority Ukraine Requirements List) with a financial contribution of at least 2 million euros.

The amount of funding that Latvia will allocate to this initiative will still be clarified, but it will not be less than two million euros

- said the Prime Minister.

This refers to supporting an initiative that provides for the centralized procurement of critically needed weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including air defense systems.

This step is consistent with US President Donald Trump's call through NATO to intensify aid to Ukraine, providing it with modern defense capabilities.

It is noted that the new NATO initiative, known as PURL (Priority Ukraine Request List), provides for the creation of a special Alliance account to which partner countries can transfer funds for the purchase of American weapons.

Last week, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden confirmed that they would finance a $500 million package of equipment and ammunition for Ukraine, to be purchased from the United States as part of NATO's new "Priority Ukraine Needs List" (PURL) initiative.

- writes the publication.

Ukraine, in turn, will form a list of necessary weapons and transfer it directly to NATO, after which the Commander-in-Chief of the Alliance's Joint Armed Forces in Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich, will assess the availability of the necessary stocks in the United States and the possibilities of their supply.

Context

The US and NATO introduced the PURL mechanism to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine. The initiative is funded by European members of the Alliance and Canada, providing for regular aid packages worth about $500 million each.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs discussed the new PURL arms supply tool for Ukraine, which Latvia is ready to join.

Latvia began supplying Ukraine with 42 Patria armored vehicles: Zelenskyy met with Siliņa15.07.25, 17:55 • 8137 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Latvia
NATO
Donald Trump
Denmark
Canada
Sweden
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine