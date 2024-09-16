Latvia to hand over British CVR(T) armored vehicles to Ukraine

Latvia will supply combat reconnaissance tracked armored vehicles CVR(T) purchased from the UK to Ukraine, the press service of the Latvian Ministry of Defense confirmed, UNN reports citing Delfi.

Details

For security reasons, the Latvian Ministry of Defense does not disclose the specific number of vehicles to be transferred.

Earlier, the ministry said that Latvia would provide military support to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP annually until at least 2026. So far, Latvia has transferred a wide range of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, including helicopters and self-propelled howitzers purchased from Austria.

The contract signed with the UK in 2014 provided for a total of 123 CVR(T) armored vehicles, of which 116 were modernized and seven were used for training mechanics without major repairs. The first vehicles were delivered in the fall of 2015.

In 2019, another contract was signed with the UK for the purchase of additional equipment.

The infantry fighting vehicles are needed to rearm the motorized infantry brigade and replace the CVR(T) in the future. This summer, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that the procurement of infantry fighting vehicles is in the final stages of selection.

Latvia to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package with armored personnel carriers