Latvia to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package with armored personnel carriers

Latvian Prime Minister Eвіка Silinia has announced another package of military support for Ukraine. In particular, the package will include armored personnel carriers. Latvia also plans to provide Ukraine with solar panels for hospitals. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a meeting in Kyiv with the head of the Latvian government, UNN reports.

I am pleased to welcome Prime Minister of Latvia Eika Silina to Kyiv. I thanked the Latvian Government and people for concrete and consistent steps to strengthen Ukraine. In particular, for the UAV Coalition for Ukraine initiative and the supply of drones for our soldiers. During our meeting, Ms. Silinia announced another package of military support, which will include armored personnel carriers - said Shmyhal.

The prime ministers also discussed expanding cooperation in all areas related to strengthening the Ukrainian military on the battlefield. In particular, cooperation between defense companies.

Latvia has consistently supported sanctions against the aggressor and is our reliable ally in the EU and NATO integration, Shmyhal said.

“In addition, our Latvian friends are providing assistance with energy equipment and plan to provide Ukraine with solar panels for hospitals. I thanked them for their support in the restoration of our country, in particular Chernihiv region,” the Ukrainian prime minister added.

