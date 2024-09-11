Prime Minister of Latvia arrives on a visit to Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Evika Silina, the Prime Minister of Latvia, arrived in Kyiv. She declared her support for Ukraine to victory and on its way to the EU and NATO, posting a video of her arrival on social media platform X.
Latvian Prime Minister Eika Silinia arrived in Kyiv to express support for Ukraine, as she said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Morning in Kyiv. Latvia will stand with the Ukrainian people until they win, and will always support Ukraine on its path to the European Union and NATO! Glory to Ukraine!
