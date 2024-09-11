Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing the importance of military and economic support to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, UNN reports.

I have just arrived in Kyiv. Glad to be back and meet my dear friend Volodymyr Zelenskyy in solidarity with Ukraine - Nauseda wrote in X.

"Providing military and economic support to Ukraine is crucial for protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Lithuanian president said.

