Latvia orders over 800 Russians to leave the country
Kyiv • UNN
841 Russian citizens must leave Latvia after failing to apply for EU long-term resident status. Russians must leave the country by Monday, October 13. This is reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.
Details
As the publication writes, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Latvia amended its immigration law that same year, and further tightened it in 2024, making the rules stricter for Russian citizens who want to stay in the Baltic country.
Under the amendments, Russian citizens must apply for EU long-term resident status, demonstrate A2 level knowledge of the Latvian language, and pass a security and background check by June 30, 2025, to legally remain in the country.
"The new rules affected about 30,000 Russian citizens. While most managed to comply, about 2,600 voluntarily left Latvia. However, 841 Russian citizens did not submit the required documents on time," the publication notes.
They have now been notified of the need to leave by October 13. The stay of such persons in Latvia after October 13 will become illegal, and access to social services will be terminated. Persistent non-compliance without justification may lead to forced deportation by the State Border Guard Service.
Recall
Switzerland restricts the provision of protection status to Ukrainians who lived outside combat zones. Moreover, for individuals from Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions, deportation is even possible.