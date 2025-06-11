2,357 children were born in Ukraine last week, with boys outnumbering girls
Kyiv • UNN
Last week, 2357 newborns were registered in Ukraine, with 1223 boys and 1134 girls. The Ministry of Justice reminded about obtaining a birth certificate abroad.
Details
The Ministry of Justice reminded that in order to obtain a birth certificate for a child abroad, it is necessary to contact a diplomatic institution or consulate of Ukraine in the country where the child was born.
The Ministry of Justice ensures that the first state services in the life of every Ukrainian are convenient. We work to ensure that every child receives their name, official status and state protection
Reminder
