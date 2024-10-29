Large-scale shelling of Kherson: number of casualties increases, two districts without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
One local resident was killed and 8 wounded in the morning attack by Russian troops on Kherson. Due to the night shelling, Korabelny and Central districts of the city were cut off from electricity.
Russian troops continue to attack Kherson on Tuesday morning. One dead and 8 injured are reported. Due to the night shelling, Korabelny and Central districts of the city are without electricity . UNN reports this with reference to the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin and the head of MVA Roman Mrochko.
At approximately 08:45, Russian troops attacked Kherson. A 62-year-old man who was in his yard sustained life-threatening injuries
Also, the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko reported one casualty, a 53-year-old man, as a result of hostile shelling of the Dniprovsky district of the city at about 8:30 am. He sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. At the time of the racist attack, the man was in the yard.
Later it became known about 7 more victims in Dniprovsky district. According to him, they have all been taken to hospital.
Mrochko added that power equipment was damaged as a result of the night shelling of Kherson by the Russian Federation. As of almost 9 a.m. , Korabelny and Central districts of the city are partially de-energized.
According to him, electricians are starting emergency repair work.
Earlier, another casualty was reported due to Russian strikes on Kherson this morning.
Russian troops' attacks on Kherson region over the past day killed 2 people, including a doctor, and wounded 16 people, including two children.