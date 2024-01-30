Large-scale internet disruption in russia - mass media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69807 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117705 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122607 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164586 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165135 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267440 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176823 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166832 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237566 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100351 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63934 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35736 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32405 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45796 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267441 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237567 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222903 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234520 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117706 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100335 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100770 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117911 views
Large-scale internet disruption in russia - mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33108 views

Internet outages in Russia have affected banking applications, online stores and communication services due to problems with ".ru" domains.

Residents of Russia complain of a global failure in the work of the Internet. According to preliminary information broken domains ".ru". According to rossSMI Russians can not also go to the applications of banks and mobile communications, reports UNN.

Details

According to Russian media among others, the apps of Alfa Bank, Sberbank, Tinkoff Bank and other banks are now not working.

There are also disruptions in the work of mobile operators "Megafon" and MTS.

In addition, the pages of marketplaces like Ozon, Wildberries and Lamoda are not loaded.

GUR: in Moscow, a provider that provided Internet access to Russian government agencies "broke down"23.01.2024, 13:12 • 22160 views

Optional

Closer to 7:00 p.m., app access began to resume.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that the Russian Cabinet of Ministers is considering the proposal of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on the creation of the All-Russian unified system of parental control, which will monitor the activity of children on the Internet.

Tatiana Salganik

News of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising