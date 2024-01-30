Large-scale internet disruption in russia - mass media

Residents of Russia complain of a global failure in the work of the Internet. According to preliminary information broken domains ".ru". According to rossSMI Russians can not also go to the applications of banks and mobile communications, reports UNN.

According to Russian media among others, the apps of Alfa Bank, Sberbank, Tinkoff Bank and other banks are now not working.

There are also disruptions in the work of mobile operators "Megafon" and MTS.

In addition, the pages of marketplaces like Ozon, Wildberries and Lamoda are not loaded.

GUR: in Moscow, a provider that provided Internet access to Russian government agencies "broke down"

Closer to 7:00 p.m., app access began to resume.

Earlier UNN wrote that the Russian Cabinet of Ministers is considering the proposal of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on the creation of the All-Russian unified system of parental control, which will monitor the activity of children on the Internet.