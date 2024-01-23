GUR: in Moscow, a provider that provided Internet access to Russian government agencies "broke down"

Unknown cyber volunteers "hacked" one of the most popular Internet providers in Moscow. A number of Russian government agencies used its services. This was reported by the press service of the GUR, UNN writes.

As a result of the successful actions of unknown cyber volunteers in Russia, a large-scale disruption of the work of a major Internet provider, Acado-Telecom, has occurred, - the statement said.

Details

This company provides services to a number of state structures of terrorist Russia, including the Putin administration, the FSB, the FSO, local governments in Moscow and other regions, Sberbank and other facilities.

The GUR reports that on January 21 and 22, Russian users began to complain en masse about the lack of Internet and the inability to contact the Acado support service.

As a result of the problems, both in Moscow, where the provider's headquarters are located, and in a number of regions of Russia, the activities of the aggressor's government agencies have been significantly hampered or made impossible, - the DIU noted.

The exact extent of the damage to Russia is being clarified.

Weapons arsenals, headquarters and barracks: Ukrainian hackers stole technical documentation for 500 objects of the Russian Defense Ministry