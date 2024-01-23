GUR: in Moscow, a provider that provided Internet access to Russian government agencies "broke down"

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 66524 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108281 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137380 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135746 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175309 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171316 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281332 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178173 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167164 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103338 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103105 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105119 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 75541 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 49464 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 66531 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281332 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249116 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259600 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 34723 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137380 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106114 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106118 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122269 views
GUR: in Moscow, a provider that provided Internet access to Russian government agencies "broke down"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22161 views

acado-telecom, a moscow-based internet provider used by several russian government agencies, including the putin administration, sberbank and the fsb, has been subjected to a hacker attack that led to a large-scale outage.

Unknown cyber volunteers "hacked" one of the most popular Internet providers in Moscow. A number of Russian government agencies used its services. This was reported by the press service of the GUR, UNN writes.

As a result of the successful actions of unknown cyber volunteers in Russia, a large-scale disruption of the work of a major Internet provider, Acado-Telecom, has occurred,

- the statement said.

Details

This company provides services to a number of state structures of terrorist Russia, including the Putin administration, the FSB, the FSO, local governments in Moscow and other regions, Sberbank and other facilities.

 The GUR reports that on January 21 and 22, Russian users began to complain en masse about the lack of Internet and the inability to contact the Acado support service.

As a result of the problems, both in Moscow, where the provider's headquarters are located, and in a number of regions of Russia, the activities of the aggressor's government agencies have been significantly hampered or made impossible,

- the DIU noted.
Image

 The exact extent of the damage to Russia is being clarified.

Weapons arsenals, headquarters and barracks: Ukrainian hackers stole technical documentation for 500 objects of the Russian Defense Ministry18.01.24, 18:40 • 31063 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics

