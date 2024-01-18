Weapons arsenals, headquarters and barracks: Ukrainian hackers stole technical documentation for 500 objects of the Russian Defense Ministry

Hackers of the Blackjack group, who are probably related to the SBU, "hacked" a Russian state-owned enterprise that builds military facilities throughout Russia. This was reported to UNN by its own sources.

Ukrainian cyber warriors have downloaded more than 1.2 TB of data from the Main Military Construction Directorate for Special Objects. These are more than 500 (!) passports of military facilities of the Russian Ministry of Defense: weapons arsenals, sites of anti-aircraft missile systems, headquarters, barracks, including those located in the territories of Ukraine captured by the enemy and other technical and design documentation - UNN interlocutors reported.

It is also known that the hackers "demolished" 7 servers and encrypted more than 150 computers of the institution's employees.

"In fact, Russian special builders were left without the entire array of data and backup copies of information. Now they will have to build new facilities from memory," the interlocutors told UNN.