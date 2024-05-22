Large-scale air alert in Ukraine: Air Force warns of high-speed target over Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force has issued a high-alert warning about a high-speed target moving north over Kryvyi Rih, raising concerns about a potential ballistic missile threat.
A massive air alert has been declared in Ukraine. The Air Force has warned of a high-speed target over Kryvyi Rih, UNN reports.
High-speed target through Kryvyi Rih in the north direction!
Add
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use in areas where air alert has been declared.