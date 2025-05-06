$41.600.11
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
10:24 AM • 7540 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

09:43 AM • 24691 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 26656 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

07:11 AM • 34366 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 66742 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 40465 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

May 6, 04:00 AM • 37674 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

May 5, 02:12 PM • 56778 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 128461 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 201164 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Lamborghini's revenue rose by almost 30% thanks to hybrid models

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2576 views

Lamborghini's revenue rose by 29.6% to €895.2 million due to demand for hybrid models. Operating profit increased by 32.8%, and car deliveries increased in America, EMEA and APAC.

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Lamborghini reported a 29.6% increase in revenue to EUR 895.2 million on Tuesday, driven by strong global demand for the new Revuelto and Urus SE hybrid models, despite a challenging global situation. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Lamborghini, part of the German Volkswagen Group (VOWG.DE), also reported operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 248.1 million, up 32.8% on the same period in 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company delivered 2,967 vehicles. At the same time, the American market recorded growth of 21%, while the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions also showed positive dynamics. Deliveries to the EMEA region increased by 7% to 1,368 units, and to APAC by 14% to 565 units.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the first-quarter results underscore the strength of the brand even amid economic uncertainty.

2025 has started with strong results, confirming a sustainable course of financial growth. Our commitment remains focused on creating long-term value for our stakeholders, while maintaining our long-term vision based on economic stability and environmental responsibility,

- said Chief Financial Officer Paolo Poma in a statement.

A single copy of the Lamborghini Egoista was sold for a record $117 million14.01.25, 15:45 • 32831 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

