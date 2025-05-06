Lamborghini's revenue rose by almost 30% thanks to hybrid models

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Lamborghini reported a 29.6% increase in revenue to EUR 895.2 million on Tuesday, driven by strong global demand for the new Revuelto and Urus SE hybrid models, despite a challenging global situation. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Lamborghini, part of the German Volkswagen Group (VOWG.DE), also reported operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 248.1 million, up 32.8% on the same period in 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company delivered 2,967 vehicles. At the same time, the American market recorded growth of 21%, while the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions also showed positive dynamics. Deliveries to the EMEA region increased by 7% to 1,368 units, and to APAC by 14% to 565 units.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the first-quarter results underscore the strength of the brand even amid economic uncertainty.

2025 has started with strong results, confirming a sustainable course of financial growth. Our commitment remains focused on creating long-term value for our stakeholders, while maintaining our long-term vision based on economic stability and environmental responsibility," - said Chief Financial Officer Paolo Poma in a statement.

