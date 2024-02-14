Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" raise UAH 180 million for demining in Ukraine

The "We Live Here" project has accumulated UAH 180 million. The purpose of the fundraising, which has been going on since May 2023, is to provide transport and demining equipment to 146 engineering and demining groups of the Armed Forces Support Forces, UNN reports.

"We Live Here" is a joint charity initiative of Kyivstar and the Come Back Alive Foundation with the partnership support of 1+1 media group. The initiative's fundraising campaign brought together Ukrainian and foreign partners, Kyivstar subscribers and employees, business and cultural representatives.

"Kyivstar continues to systematically support the defenders of Ukraine together with our reliable partner, the Come Back Alive Foundation, a competent assistance fund for the army. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who supported the initiative "We live here". Together we have even exceeded the ambitious goal of UAH 175 million and raised UAH 180 million to help sappers make our land safer for life," said Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

Over the course of the project, Kyivstar transferred more than UAH 61 million to the collection, includin

31.5 million - Kyivstar's direct charitable contribution;

more than UAH 29.7 million was transferred due to the Superpower "Help for the Armed Forces" in the subscription of tariffs.

almost UAH 700 thousand thanks to contributions from employees of the mobile operator.

The fundraising was completed during the charity auction B2U: Business to Ukraine with the participation of representatives of the Ukrainian and international business community. Another UAH 1.5 million was raised through auctioning off unique items from Ukrainian artists and the Come Back Alive Foundation for demining Ukrainian territories.

"The engineering and demining units of the Armed Forces Support Forces are clearing the liberated territories of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions. They are also performing critical tasks at the front. Last summer, we started supplying them with cross-country reliable vehicles and basic essential equipment under the We Live Here project. This has already significantly strengthened the sappers and saved many lives," says Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

106 sapper teams have already been equipped with the necessary equipment, and the last deliveries of equipment are still ongoing.