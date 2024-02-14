Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" raise UAH 180 million for demining in Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69537 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117686 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122589 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164570 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165130 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267422 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176819 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166831 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237551 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100331 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63798 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35585 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32244 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267422 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237551 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222889 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248349 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234511 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117686 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100335 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100770 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117911 views
Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" raise UAH 180 million for demining in Ukraine

Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" raise UAH 180 million for demining in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30785 views

Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" raise UAH 180 million for demining in Ukraine

The "We Live Here" project has accumulated UAH 180 million. The purpose of the fundraising, which has been going on since May 2023, is to provide transport and demining equipment to 146 engineering and demining groups of the Armed Forces Support Forces, UNN reports.

"We Live Here" is a joint charity initiative of Kyivstar and the Come Back Alive Foundation with the partnership support of 1+1 media group. The initiative's fundraising campaign brought together Ukrainian and foreign partners, Kyivstar subscribers and employees, business and cultural representatives.

"Kyivstar continues to systematically support the defenders of Ukraine together with our reliable partner, the Come Back Alive Foundation, a competent assistance fund for the army. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who supported the initiative "We live here". Together we have even exceeded the ambitious goal of UAH 175 million and raised UAH 180 million to help sappers make our land safer for life," said Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

Over the course of the project, Kyivstar transferred more than UAH 61 million to the collection, includin

31.5 million - Kyivstar's direct charitable contribution;

more than UAH 29.7 million was transferred due to the Superpower "Help for the Armed Forces" in the subscription of tariffs.

almost UAH 700 thousand thanks to contributions from employees of the mobile operator.

The fundraising was completed during the charity auction B2U: Business to Ukraine with the participation of representatives of the Ukrainian and international business community. Another UAH 1.5 million was raised through auctioning off unique items from Ukrainian artists and the Come Back Alive Foundation for demining Ukrainian territories.

"The engineering and demining units of the Armed Forces Support Forces are clearing the liberated territories of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions. They are also performing critical tasks at the front. Last summer, we started supplying them with cross-country reliable vehicles and basic essential equipment under the We Live Here project. This has already significantly strengthened the sappers and saved many lives," says Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

106 sapper teams have already been equipped with the necessary equipment, and the last deliveries of equipment are still ongoing.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
kyivstarKyivstar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

