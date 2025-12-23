Kyiv to launch test shuttles between Darnytsia and Vydubychi during peak hours

Test shuttles Darnytsia - Vydubychi and in the opposite direction will run in the morning and in the evening from December 24 to 26 and from December 29 to 31. This was reported by Kyiv City Express, writes UNN.

We are launching test shuttles Darnytsia - Vydubychi and back, which will allow for 15-minute intervals during peak hours. We are conducting an experiment - during peak hours (morning and evening) from December 24 to 26 and from December 29 to 31, we are launching shuttles between Darnytsia and Vydubychi stations. - the message says.

It is noted that these will be additional flights that will run along with other trains of the Kyiv ring electric train.

The shuttle schedule provides for Darnytsia – Vydubychi from 6:31 - 6:41, 7:31 - 7:41, 8:31 - 8:41, 9:31 - 9:41, 16:16 - 16:26, 17:31 - 17:41 and 18:31 - 18:41.

As for the reverse direction Vydubychi – Darnytsia, it is provided from 7:02 - 7:12, 8:02 - 8:12, 9:02 - 9:12, 15:52 - 16:02, 17:02 - 17:12, 18:05 - 18:15 and 19:02 - 19:12.

Kyiv City Express added that boarding and alighting of passengers at Vydubychi station from these flights will be carried out from track 3.

Passengers will also be able to view information about the shuttles on the official website, which are added to the general schedule with the mark "D" - as additional, emphasized Kyiv City Express.

Ukrzaliznytsia sleeping trains to get Wi-Fi: government names deadlines