Kyiv to launch test shuttles between Darnytsia and Vydubychi during peak hours

12:03 PM • 13063 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 13164 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 17487 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 12706 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 15291 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21314 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37255 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52738 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82851 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 45015 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Popular news
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - Ukrenergo
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82837 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
Kyiv to launch test shuttles between Darnytsia and Vydubychi during peak hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

From December 24 to 26 and from December 29 to 31, test shuttles will run in Kyiv between Darnytsia and Vydubychi. This will allow reducing train intervals to 15 minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

Kyiv to launch test shuttles between Darnytsia and Vydubychi during peak hours

Test shuttles Darnytsia - Vydubychi and in the opposite direction will run in the morning and in the evening from December 24 to 26 and from December 29 to 31. This was reported by Kyiv City Express, writes UNN.

We are launching test shuttles Darnytsia - Vydubychi and back, which will allow for 15-minute intervals during peak hours. We are conducting an experiment - during peak hours (morning and evening) from December 24 to 26 and from December 29 to 31, we are launching shuttles between Darnytsia and Vydubychi stations.

- the message says.

It is noted that these will be additional flights that will run along with other trains of the Kyiv ring electric train.

The shuttle schedule provides for Darnytsia – Vydubychi from 6:31 - 6:41, 7:31 - 7:41, 8:31 - 8:41, 9:31 - 9:41, 16:16 - 16:26, 17:31 - 17:41 and 18:31 - 18:41.

As for the reverse direction Vydubychi – Darnytsia, it is provided from 7:02 - 7:12, 8:02 - 8:12, 9:02 - 9:12, 15:52 - 16:02, 17:02 - 17:12, 18:05 - 18:15 and 19:02 - 19:12.

Kyiv City Express added that boarding and alighting of passengers at Vydubychi station from these flights will be carried out from track 3.

Passengers will also be able to view information about the shuttles on the official website, which are added to the general schedule with the mark "D" - as additional, emphasized Kyiv City Express.

Ukrzaliznytsia sleeping trains to get Wi-Fi: government names deadlines

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
New Year
Social network
Kyiv