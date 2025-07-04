$41.720.09
Kyiv residents had power restored after Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 99 views

After the night drone attack, DTEK equipment was damaged and two transformer substations were destroyed in Kyiv. Energy workers connected all homes to backup power schemes, restoring electricity to all families.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv, DTEK equipment was damaged and two transformer substations were destroyed. Energy workers connected all homes to backup power sources, restoring electricity supply to all residents. This was reported by the press service of the energy company, writes UNN.

During the massive drone attack, DTEK equipment was damaged and two transformer substations were destroyed.

- the message says.

Energy workers connected all homes to backup power schemes. Currently, all families have electricity again.

Work is underway to restore the equipment.

Recall

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on July 3-4, 26 casualties were recorded, including a 10-year-old girl with a leg injury. Residential buildings, educational institutions, a medical facility, and infrastructure in several districts of the capital were damaged.

