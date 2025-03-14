Kyiv resident who shot a pensioner at a gas station was sent for compulsory treatment
Kyiv • UNN
The court ordered compulsory treatment for a 41-year-old Kyiv resident who shot a 65-year-old pensioner at a gas station. The man suffers from mental disorders and needs strict supervision.
According to a court decision, a Kyiv resident who shot a pensioner at a gas station will be treated in a psychiatric hospital with strict supervision, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
"The court has applied compulsory medical measures to a 41-year-old man in the form of hospitalization in a psychiatric care facility with strict supervision," the prosecutor's office said.
During the pre-trial investigation, as indicated, a forensic psychiatric examination was conducted, which confirmed that the Kyiv resident who shot the pensioner, both at the time of the crime and after it, could not be aware of his actions and control them. It was also established that since 2012, he has periodically undergone treatment in medical facilities that provide psychiatric care.
The man has been in custody in a specialized medical facility all this time, the prosecutor's office said.
Essence of the case
On September 18, 2024, at a gas station on the Ring Road, a man with a gun approached a 65-year-old pensioner who was about to get into his car. After a short dialogue, he fired a fatal shot into the head of the car owner, took the car keys, personal belongings and left the scene. The man gave no motives or explanations for his actions.
Previously
A motion was sent to the court for compulsory treatment of the man who killed a 65-year-old pensioner at a gas station in Kyiv.