Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones at night: houses and power grids damaged

Today, on January 22, Russian troops once again attacked Kyiv region, damaging 5 houses and a power line, no one was injured, according to the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk and the regional police department in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Another night attack by enemy UAVs in Kyiv region. Air defense forces were working in the region. Some enemy targets were shot down. There are no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure," said Kalashnyk.

"A house in one of the settlements was partially destroyed and 4 more damaged as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets," he noted.

According to him, windows were smashed in the buildings, facades were cut, and roofs were damaged.

"A power line was damaged in another settlement. It is currently repaired," said Kalashnyk.

The police also confirmed that "as of 8:40 a.m., four private houses were damaged and one was partially destroyed in one of the districts." "There is no information about the victims," the police said.