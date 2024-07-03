Kyiv region to increase the number of generators at mobile operators' stations for uninterrupted communication during power outages
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv region, the number of generators at mobile operators' stations will increase to ensure uninterrupted communication during power outages.
Mobile operators have assured that they will increase the number of generators at their stations to ensure uninterrupted communication during power outages in Kyiv region. This was stated by the head of the CRMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.
Kravchenko said that he has recently heard complaints from residents of Kyiv region that mobile communication is lost when there is a power outage.
This problem was discussed at a meeting of the Kyiv Regional Defense Council headquarters with representatives of Vodafone, Kyivstar, and Lifecell mobile operators. According to the head of the RMA, the meeting recognized that the problem exists and identified steps to fix it quickly.
In particular, there is a need to increase the number of generators at the stations that provide communication.
Mobile operators have assured us that they are already working on this and will increase their number in the near future. People should not be held hostage and, if necessary, not be able to call, for example, an ambulance, the police or the State Emergency Service. I have already drawn attention to this, last year we made a corresponding decision at the headquarters. However, mobile operators were in no hurry to implement it. Now there is no time. We have to catch up quickly. People need to be connected
In addition, he noted that all base stations are equipped with new type of batteries, which should ensure uninterrupted operation of the network for several hours. However, in some places, after a power outage, the connection disappears either immediately or within an hour.
"The reason is that very often these batteries do not have time to recharge due to a long power outage. Another problem is that these batteries run out of life. Some do not last even 4 hours. Therefore, mobile operators should provide objective information about the battery life and replace them if necessary," added the head of the CRMA.
Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to present analysis of telecom operators' readiness for power outages at the Beta02.07.24, 20:19 • 18151 view