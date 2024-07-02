Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to present analysis of telecom operators' readiness for power outages at the Beta

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to present an analysis of telecom operators at the next meeting of the National Commission. In particular, what is being done to guarantee communication in the face of power outages. Zelensky said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

"I have instructed Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov to present me with an analysis of telecom operators at the next meeting of the Stavka: what is being done to guarantee communication in the face of power outages and which telecom operators are not complying with the relevant decisions," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy also instructed the Minister of Energy to inform people on a daily basis about the state of work in the energy sector, the existing deficits and what the country is doing to fill them.

"The government must also work much more actively to ensure that our people and our companies have more opportunities to purchase, manufacture, and install all the necessary equipment to get through this difficult period," Zelensky said.

Addendum

In Ukraine, the most difficult situation in the energy system remains in the frontline areas.