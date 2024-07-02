Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to present analysis of telecom operators' readiness for power outages at the Beta

$41.340.03
06:27 AM • 83717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 111866 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 184982 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 229829 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141331 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 367793 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181479 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149488 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197826 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 1714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10430 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16322 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37373 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to present analysis of telecom operators' readiness for power outages at the Beta

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18151 views

President Zelenskyy instructed officials to analyze the ability of telecom operators to provide communications during power outages and to provide daily information on the energy sector's efforts to overcome the shortage.

Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to present analysis of telecom operators' readiness for power outages at the Beta

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to present an analysis of telecom operators at the next meeting of the National Commission. In particular, what is being done to guarantee communication in the face of power outages. Zelensky said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

"I have instructed Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov to present me with an analysis of telecom operators at the next meeting of the Stavka: what is being done to guarantee communication in the face of power outages and which telecom operators are not complying with the relevant decisions," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy also instructed the Minister of Energy to inform people on a daily basis about the state of work in the energy sector, the existing deficits and what the country is doing to fill them.

"The government must also work much more actively to ensure that our people and our companies have more opportunities to purchase, manufacture, and install all the necessary equipment to get through this difficult period," Zelensky said.

The Ministry of Energy refuted the main theses of the hostile EITI on energy02.07.24, 18:55 • 33757 views

Addendum

In Ukraine, the most difficult situation in the energy system remains in the frontline areas.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
