Kyiv region experienced almost 8 hours of alarm at night: what is known about the consequences of the Russian drone attack

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones at night, the alert lasted almost 8 hours. A private house and two cars were damaged in Vyshhorod and Fastiv districts, the Kyiv RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, the enemy attacked Kyiv region using a UAV. The alert lasted almost 8 hours," the RMA said.

As indicated, air defense forces were operating in the region. There were some enemy targets downed. There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure.

"One private house in Vyshhorod district was damaged as a result of the attack. The damage is minor. In Fastiv district, two cars were damaged," the RMA said.

Russian drone attack on Odesa: four injured already, including a child