Kyiv police closed the case regarding the stabbing of journalist Yuriy Makarov

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers have completed the investigation into a knife attack on a journalist in April of this year. This concerns the case of inflicting bodily harm on Yuriy Makarov, writes UNN with reference to its own sources and to Kyiv police.

Details

As a reminder, the incident occurred near a residential complex in the Solomianskyi district on the evening of April 16. According to the victim, an unknown person approached him and stabbed him, as a result of which the 69-year-old journalist sustained a stab wound to the rib area and a hand injury. - stated in the police report.

It is noted that during the investigation, law enforcement officers thoroughly reviewed all available video from surveillance cameras, interviewed dozens of potential witnesses, and conducted an investigative experiment, which revealed that at the moment the man sustained injuries, there were no outsiders near the applicant.

The police seized the probable weapon of the crime – a knife and its sheath, which were found nearby, and sent everything for examination. According to the results of the expert examination, DNA samples taken from the physical evidence belong exclusively to the victim, which indicates that the man inflicted the bodily injuries on himself. - stated in the police report.

In addition, the victim underwent a comprehensive forensic psychological and psychiatric examination, which concluded that at the time of the injuries, the man had an acute stress reaction, which could have influenced his actions.

The victim acknowledged the conclusions of the examination. The criminal proceedings were closed after all circumstances were clarified. - the police noted.

Recall

UNN wrote that in Kyiv, an unknown person attacked journalist Yuriy Makarov with a knife. He was hospitalized. The police opened criminal proceedings and seized physical evidence.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that after the attack on journalist Yuriy Makarov, investigative actions are ongoing, the identity of the attacker and possible motives are being established, and the victim has given testimony.