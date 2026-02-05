Kyiv plunged into snow chaos: Klitschko appealed to residents

In Kyiv, special equipment from "Kyivavtodor" has been working on the streets since night. At the same time, the situation on the roads is difficult, and cleaning on the morning of February 5 was complicated by heavy car traffic on the roads and continued snowfall. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Details

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital instructed the road services to maximize the cleaning and treatment of highways and other streets, bridges and overpasses, and city entrances.

He also appealed to Kyiv residents to be careful on the roads. Klitschko recommends, if possible, not to drive into the city by car, and also not to park cars in unauthorized places where they interfere with street cleaning.

I appeal to entrepreneurs, institutions - balance holders to conscientiously clean their balance territories. We are doing everything in these difficult weather conditions so that the city does not stop, to ensure the vital activity of the capital - Klitschko's post reads.

Recall

On February 5, Kyiv and the region were covered by heavy snowfall, which led to traffic jams and cars getting stuck. Ice formed on the roads, and taxi fares sharply increased.

At the same time, across Ukraine, against the backdrop of bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred since the beginning of the day, almost a third of which were in the capital region.