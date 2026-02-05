Kyiv plunged into snow chaos: Klitschko appealed to residents

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
10:18 AM • 6650 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 16399 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 11638 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 13090 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 12310 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 10090 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 11434 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19196 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30086 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22840 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.5m/s
85%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian childrenFebruary 5, 03:05 AM • 9338 views
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 10152 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 14902 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 16143 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 14717 views
Publications
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 16373 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 47965 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 78246 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 78478 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 117220 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sundar Pichai
Steve Witkoff
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 2128 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 25288 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 14183 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 14005 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 17021 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

Kyiv plunged into snow chaos: Klitschko appealed to residents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

In Kyiv, special equipment of "Kyivavtodor" has been working since night, but the situation on the roads is difficult due to snowfall and traffic. Mayor Klitschko instructed to intensify cleaning and urged Kyiv residents not to use their cars.

Kyiv plunged into snow chaos: Klitschko appealed to residents

In Kyiv, special equipment from "Kyivavtodor" has been working on the streets since night. At the same time, the situation on the roads is difficult, and cleaning on the morning of February 5 was complicated by heavy car traffic on the roads and continued snowfall. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Details

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital instructed the road services to maximize the cleaning and treatment of highways and other streets, bridges and overpasses, and city entrances.

He also appealed to Kyiv residents to be careful on the roads. Klitschko recommends, if possible, not to drive into the city by car, and also not to park cars in unauthorized places where they interfere with street cleaning.

I appeal to entrepreneurs, institutions - balance holders to conscientiously clean their balance territories. We are doing everything in these difficult weather conditions so that the city does not stop, to ensure the vital activity of the capital

- Klitschko's post reads.

Recall

On February 5, Kyiv and the region were covered by heavy snowfall, which led to traffic jams and cars getting stuck. Ice formed on the roads, and taxi fares sharply increased.

At the same time, across Ukraine, against the backdrop of bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred since the beginning of the day, almost a third of which were in the capital region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivWeather and environment
Technology
Road traffic accident
Snow in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv