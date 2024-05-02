Kyiv-Mohyla Academy fined 180 thousand UAH for not allowing inspection

The Kyiv-Mohyla Academy did not allow inspectors from the State Inspectorate of Architecture and Urban Planning (SIAP) to inspect the construction site. We are talking about the 200-year-old fraternal cells of the Brotherhood Monastery, located on the territory of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy in Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the unified state electronic system in the field of construction, the facility is undergoing restoration and is being converted into classrooms and offices.

At the same time, it is impossible to verify this due to the repeated non-admission of inspectors acting on the basis of an order to eliminate violations of legislation in the field of urban planning, construction norms and rules, - the Ministry emphasized.

The agency also reported that the institution was fined UAH 180 thousand.

Recall

In March, the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy was fined UAH 90,840 for not allowing state inspectors to inspect the reconstruction of the Brotherhood's cells.