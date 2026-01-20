Kyiv Metro to change operating hours on January 20 - Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, on January 20, there will be changes in the subway's operation due to problems related to the consequences of Russian attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

Metro stations "Darnytsia" and "Livoberezhna" are open for passenger entry and exit.

Train movement on the "red" line will be as follows:

between stations "Akademmistechko" - "Arsenalna" intervals are 4 min 30 s;

between stations "Darnytsia" - "Arsenalna" - 8-10 min.

At the same time, trains pass without stopping past the "Hydropark" and "Dnipro" stations.

Train movement on the "blue" and "green" lines will operate as usual. The waiting time for a train is approximately 3-4 minutes. The Kyiv City State Administration also noted that information about changes in movement will be broadcast at stations, as well as through the official pages of the city state administration and the subway.

