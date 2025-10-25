Kyiv Metro resumes operation after passenger falls on tracks

In Kyiv, the subway resumed normal operation after a passenger fell on the tracks, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Train traffic and the operation of stations on the "red" line of the subway are resuming as usual. The passenger was removed from the tracks and handed over to emergency medical doctors. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

Earlier today, train traffic on the "red" metro line in Kyiv was changed due to a passenger falling on the tracks at the "Dnipro" station. The "Dnipro", "Hydropark" and "Livoberezhna" stations were temporarily closed for entry.

