Kyiv Metro resumes operation after passenger falls on tracks
Kyiv • UNN
Train traffic and operation of stations on the "red" line of the Kyiv subway have been restored to normal. The passenger was removed from the tracks and handed over to ambulance doctors.
In Kyiv, the subway resumed normal operation after a passenger fell on the tracks, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Recall
Earlier today, train traffic on the "red" metro line in Kyiv was changed due to a passenger falling on the tracks at the "Dnipro" station. The "Dnipro", "Hydropark" and "Livoberezhna" stations were temporarily closed for entry.
