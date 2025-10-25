Person fell onto the tracks on the "red" line of the Kyiv metro: subway operations changed

In Kyiv, a person fell onto the tracks on the "red" metro line, and the subway's operation has been changed, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

"Red" metro line: trains run from "Akademmistechko" station to "Arsenalna" station and from "Lisova" station to "Darnytsia" station. "Dnipro", "Hydropark" and "Livoberezhna" stations are temporarily closed for entry due to a passenger falling onto the tracks at "Dnipro" station - reported the Kyiv City State Administration on social media.

Necessary specialists are already working at the scene, as indicated.

The resumption of train traffic in normal mode will be announced additionally.

Fight at Obolon metro station: police opened criminal proceedings over attack by group of teenagers