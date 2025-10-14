$41.610.01
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 9940 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 9254 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 18635 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 14966 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22068 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 13398 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21045 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11591 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10601 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Kyiv Mayor confirms plans for 500 mobile shelters in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

4 billion UAH have been allocated for shelters in Kyiv, and the overall expansion of the shelter system is a priority for the capital. Kyiv plans to install 500 mobile shelters, with district state administrations as the implementers.

Kyiv Mayor confirms plans for 500 mobile shelters in the capital

4 billion UAH have been allocated for shelters in Kyiv, and overall - expanding the shelter system is a priority for the Ukrainian capital, according to a statement by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, reported by UNN.

Details

500 mobile shelters are planned to be installed in Kyiv. The executors will be the district state administrations, which are to determine the locations and needs for such shelters, according to the press service of Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv.

The statement noted:

  • The Kyiv City Council considered the issue of installing mobile shelters in the capital, which was approved by the City Defense Council;
    • the issue of expanding the shelter system is a priority for the city;
      • this year, 4 billion UAH were allocated for shelters.

        Klitschko's statement also indicated:

        In recent years, the capital has allocated over 7 billion UAH for this purpose. Almost 2,000 shelters have been repaired.

        - informed the Kyiv mayor.

        Recall

        The Kyiv City Council allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias for the arrangement of modular shelters in the capital. 500 million hryvnias will be directed in 2025, and another 1 billion in 2026.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

