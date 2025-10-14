Kyiv Mayor confirms plans for 500 mobile shelters in the capital

4 billion UAH have been allocated for shelters in Kyiv, and overall - expanding the shelter system is a priority for the Ukrainian capital, according to a statement by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, reported by UNN.

Details

500 mobile shelters are planned to be installed in Kyiv. The executors will be the district state administrations, which are to determine the locations and needs for such shelters, according to the press service of Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv.

The statement noted:

The Kyiv City Council considered the issue of installing mobile shelters in the capital, which was approved by the City Defense Council;

the issue of expanding the shelter system is a priority for the city;

this year, 4 billion UAH were allocated for shelters.

Klitschko's statement also indicated:

In recent years, the capital has allocated over 7 billion UAH for this purpose. Almost 2,000 shelters have been repaired. - informed the Kyiv mayor.

Recall

The Kyiv City Council allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias for the arrangement of modular shelters in the capital. 500 million hryvnias will be directed in 2025, and another 1 billion in 2026.