Kyiv investigates embezzlement of public funds for repair of Degtyarivskyi bridge

The police have opened a criminal investigation into the embezzlement of public funds during the repair of the Degtyarivsky overpass in Kyiv. Kyivavtodor officials are suspected of purchasing construction materials at an inflated price and embezzling hundreds of thousands of hryvnias from the local budget. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Investigators of the Kyiv Police Headquarters under the supervision of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office initiated criminal proceedings over embezzlement of public funds during the repair of the Degtyarivskyi overpass in Kyiv , the statement said.

It has been preliminarily established that officials of the Kyivavtodor municipal corporation, together with the heads of a private contractor, set up a scheme to embezzle funds allocated from the local budget for the repair of Kyiv roads.

The police claim that during the reconstruction of the Degtyarivsky overpass, some construction materials were purchased at prices above market prices. The losses from such illegal activities could reach hundreds of thousands of hryvnias.

Investigators of the Kyiv police registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of property by an official through abuse of office, under martial law - the police inform.

Addendum

The director and chairman of the supervisory board of the general contractor, as well as the director of the subcontractor, were charged with misappropriation of UAH 104 millionintended for the construction of the Podil Bridge.