Kyiv investigates embezzlement of public funds for repair of Degtyarivskyi bridge

$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 15302 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 47719 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38784 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 202504 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183914 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174422 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 220101 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249007 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154822 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371567 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11172 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 47719 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 202505 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165233 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183914 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9956 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19230 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19892 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40069 views
Kyiv investigates embezzlement of public funds for repair of Degtyarivskyi bridge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50824 views

Police have opened criminal proceedings against Kyivavtodor officials suspected of purchasing construction materials for the repair of the Degtyarivsky overpass at inflated prices, embezzling hundreds of thousands of hryvnias from the local budget.

Kyiv investigates embezzlement of public funds for repair of Degtyarivskyi bridge

The police have opened a criminal investigation into the embezzlement of public funds during the repair of the Degtyarivsky overpass in Kyiv. Kyivavtodor officials are suspected of purchasing construction materials at an inflated price and embezzling hundreds of thousands of hryvnias from the local budget. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Investigators of the Kyiv Police Headquarters under the supervision of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office initiated criminal proceedings over embezzlement of public funds during the repair of the Degtyarivskyi overpass in Kyiv

 , the statement said.

It has been preliminarily established that officials of the Kyivavtodor municipal corporation, together with the heads of a private contractor, set up a scheme to embezzle funds allocated from the local budget for the repair of Kyiv roads.

The police claim that during the reconstruction of the Degtyarivsky overpass, some construction materials were purchased at prices above market prices. The losses from such illegal activities could reach hundreds of thousands of hryvnias.

Investigators of the Kyiv police registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of property by an official through abuse of office, under martial law

- the police inform.

Addendum

The director and chairman of the supervisory board of the general contractor, as well as the director of the subcontractor, were charged with misappropriation of UAH 104 millionintended for the construction of the Podil Bridge.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
