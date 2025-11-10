Kyiv introduces experimental traffic light signal "Greek Cross": what is known

Starting tomorrow, November 11, an experiment with a new type of traffic light signal, the "Greek Cross," will begin at the intersection of Volodymyrska Street and Taras Shevchenko Boulevard. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration with reference to the KP "Center for Traffic Management," writes UNN.

The experiment is being implemented as part of Road Safety Week and aims to increase safety when making left turns. This is the first such solution in Ukraine, borrowed from the practice of European countries. - the message says.

The company explains that an additional section with a red signal in the form of an equilateral cross ("plus") will be installed on the traffic light.

The illuminated signal means that oncoming traffic has stopped, and the driver can safely turn left.

Thus, the "Greek Cross" traffic light section does not prohibit passage, but rather confirms the possibility of the maneuver, as oncoming traffic is stopped at that moment.

The experiment will last two months. During this time, specialists from the KP "Center for Traffic Management" will collect and analyze data on the effectiveness of the new system.

