02:11 PM • 20960 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 29724 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 21770 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 22218 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 46642 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 34068 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 37291 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49906 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38923 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32684 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Traffic on Stolychne Highway in Kyiv to be temporarily restricted, public transport routes to change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

From November 7 to 12, traffic on Stolychne Highway in Kyiv will be restricted due to bridge repairs. Several public transport routes will also be affected.

Traffic on Stolychne Highway in Kyiv to be temporarily restricted, public transport routes to change

In the capital, from November 7 to 12, traffic will be temporarily and partially restricted on Stolychne Highway in Holosiivskyi district due to bridge repairs, reported Kyivavtodor. The changes will also affect several public transport routes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Road workers will carry out current repairs at the junction of Nauky Avenue and Stolychne Highway. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in the direction of Vydubychi metro station. Kyivavtodor asks drivers to plan their route taking into account the temporary restrictions.

In addition, on November 7, from 10:00 AM until the completion of works, the route of buses No. 45 and No. 55, as well as minibuses No. 511 and No. 545 on Budivelnykiv Street, will be changed due to the laying of the top layer of asphalt concrete.

Transport will run bypassing: Krakivska Street – Serhiia Naboky Street – Winston Churchill Street – Budivelnykiv Street.

Bus crashes into pole in Kyiv: five people injured05.11.25, 16:54 • 3144 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Road traffic accident
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv