Traffic on Stolychne Highway in Kyiv to be temporarily restricted, public transport routes to change

In the capital, from November 7 to 12, traffic will be temporarily and partially restricted on Stolychne Highway in Holosiivskyi district due to bridge repairs, reported Kyivavtodor. The changes will also affect several public transport routes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Road workers will carry out current repairs at the junction of Nauky Avenue and Stolychne Highway. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in the direction of Vydubychi metro station. Kyivavtodor asks drivers to plan their route taking into account the temporary restrictions.

In addition, on November 7, from 10:00 AM until the completion of works, the route of buses No. 45 and No. 55, as well as minibuses No. 511 and No. 545 on Budivelnykiv Street, will be changed due to the laying of the top layer of asphalt concrete.

Transport will run bypassing: Krakivska Street – Serhiia Naboky Street – Winston Churchill Street – Budivelnykiv Street.

