Kyiv electric train resumes service after enemy attack
389 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Kyiv electric train resumes service after enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 389 views

Kyiv Ring Electric Train service has been fully restored according to schedule after damage to the railway infrastructure. At the "Kyiv-Volynskyi" station, passengers board and alight on track 2, platform № 2.

Kyiv electric train resumes service after enemy attack

The Kyiv ring electric train has resumed service after a Russian military strike damaged railway infrastructure, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Friday, writes UNN.

Kyiv ring electric train service has been restored. All departures are on schedule.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

It is noted that due to repairs on one track, boarding and alighting of passengers in both directions at the "Kyiv-Volynskyi" station is currently carried out on track 2, platform No. 2.

Addition

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure within the city was damaged. After this, Kyiv City Express operated routes only on the northern semi-ring Sviatoshyn-Pochaina-Darnytsia (in both directions). Due to overlapping with passenger trains, possible deviations from the schedule were warned.

As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia04.07.25, 05:54 • 22852 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Kyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
