Kyiv electric train resumes service after enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Ring Electric Train service has been fully restored according to schedule after damage to the railway infrastructure. At the "Kyiv-Volynskyi" station, passengers board and alight on track 2, platform № 2.
The Kyiv ring electric train has resumed service after a Russian military strike damaged railway infrastructure, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Friday, writes UNN.
Kyiv ring electric train service has been restored. All departures are on schedule.
It is noted that due to repairs on one track, boarding and alighting of passengers in both directions at the "Kyiv-Volynskyi" station is currently carried out on track 2, platform No. 2.
Addition
As a result of the enemy shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure within the city was damaged. After this, Kyiv City Express operated routes only on the northern semi-ring Sviatoshyn-Pochaina-Darnytsia (in both directions). Due to overlapping with passenger trains, possible deviations from the schedule were warned.
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia04.07.25, 05:54 • 22852 views