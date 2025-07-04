Kyiv electric train resumes service after enemy attack

The Kyiv ring electric train has resumed service after a Russian military strike damaged railway infrastructure, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Friday, writes UNN.

Kyiv ring electric train service has been restored. All departures are on schedule. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

It is noted that due to repairs on one track, boarding and alighting of passengers in both directions at the "Kyiv-Volynskyi" station is currently carried out on track 2, platform No. 2.

Addition

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure within the city was damaged. After this, Kyiv City Express operated routes only on the northern semi-ring Sviatoshyn-Pochaina-Darnytsia (in both directions). Due to overlapping with passenger trains, possible deviations from the schedule were warned.

As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia